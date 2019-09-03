Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning, firefighters received a call for a structure fire along Easley Bridge Road.
According to dispatch, the call came in around 8:07 a.m. for an old mill that is being converted into apartments.
Members of the Parker Fire Department are responding and we're told by dispatch that more units are being called in.
At this time, dispatch says no injuries are reported.
We have a crew on the way and we'll continue to update as more information becomes available.
