Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Rescuers will resume a search Tuesday morning for three missing hikers in the Haywood County area.
According to dispatchers, a call came in around 8:45 p.m. Monday night after three people, a father, mother and son did not return from their scheduled hike.
Emergency management says the family was hiking along the Art Lobe Trail near the Blue Ridge Parkway. We're told the car the family used has been located.
Rescuers say the search will resume this morning in the Black Balsam area near mile marker 420 at Graveyard Fields.
More news: Greenville Co. Sheriff: Update on Lavish Lounge shooting coming later today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.