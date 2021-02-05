TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews spent part of their Thursday night handling a fire at an apartment unit.
FOX Carolina was tipped to the scene along Boling Road Extension just before 10 p.m. We arrived on scene to find a burnt out unit and Taylors Fire & Rescue crews investigating the scene.
Firefighters tell us one apartment was destroyed in the fire. Luckily, we're told that no one was hurt.
Crews have yet to determine a cause, but say the fire does not appear suspicious in nature and appears to be accidental.
We'll update as we learn more information.
