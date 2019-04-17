Piedmont, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the sheriff's office and the Greenville County Coroner's Office are back on scene today of a property on Lakeside Road searching for more remains of Shannon Pinson.
Pinson was identified on Friday April 12 by the coroner's office after they compared x-rays taken both before and after her death.
Her remains were initially discovered on March 29.
Pinson was last seen on December 9, 2018 but deputies say no one has reported her missing.
We have a crew on the way to the scene, and we'll update when more information is available.
Related: Deputies: Woman whose remains were found by Greenville Co. homeowner's dog was last seen in December
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.