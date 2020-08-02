MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With Tropical Storm Isaias approaching the Carolina coast, rescue crews spent part of their Sunday night racing to find a possible swimmer who went missing in the ocean along Myrtle Beach.
Horry County FD told us they were assisting Myrtle Beach FD in the search for someone who possibly went missing in the water Sunday night. However, HCFD and MBFD were still working to confirm that the person was indeed still missing.
Myrtle Beach PD also responded to the scene to aid in the search.
Expect updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.