POLK COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Crews in Polk County searched through the night for a man and his dog who went missing while hiking on White Oak Mountain.
According to Polk County Emergency Management, a man in his mid-70s and his dog got lost on on the trails Tuesday night. Crews received the call that he was missing around 10 p.m.
Rescuers searched through the night, and were able to safely locate the man and his companion around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Officials say the man was very cold and weak, and unable to walk. A helicopter was requested to assist from NCHART. They were able to lower a basket and pick up the man, his dog and rescuers.
The man suffered minor injuries. He, his dog, and rescuers have all been reported safe.
"It was a successful mission," Bobby Arledge with Polk County EM said.
