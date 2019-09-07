Shed fire in Taylors

 (FOX Carolina/ September 7, 2019)

TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews in Taylors quickly doused flames that burned a shed Saturday evening.

FOX Carolina was first tipped off to the scene on Avon Drive around 10:30 p.m. When we got on scene, officials with Taylors FD told us the shed fire was quickly handled.

Our photographer on scene saw that parts of the shed's frame were visible.

Stay tuned for more details.

