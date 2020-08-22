McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management says a pilot is okay after making an emergency landing on I-40 in his small plane Friday evening.
According to MCEM director William Kehler, the plane landed just off of the eastbound lanes of the interstate around 5:40 p.m. Prior to the landing, Kehler says McDowell County 911 got several calls about the plane in distress.
Crews from Nebo FD, Marion FD, McDowell EMS, NC State Highway Patrol, and McDowell County Sheriff's Office responded to help. Fortunately, Kehler says the pilot exited the aircraft on his own and wasn't hurt.
The Federal Aviation Authority says the plane involved was a single-engine Aeronca 11AC and confirmed the emergency landing. They say the National Transportation Safety Board will also investigate.
The tail number on the plane is registered to a man from Franklin County, N.C. The plane itself was manufactured in 1946 and still had a valid certificate through June 2023.
Kehler says drivers should expect travel delays in the area.
