OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Rescue crews say a stranded person was safely rescued from a ledge near Stumphouse Park without injury Thursday afternoon.
Walhalla city fire crews say they responded with Walhalla PD and Oconee County fire personnel around 3:30 p.m. Crews built a small rope rescue system to get the person off the ledge and safely back onto the nearby trail.
Crews ask hikers to be aware of their surroundings and abilities before going off the beaten path. Wearing appropriate footwear and bringing necessary equipment is necessary for some outings in Oconee County, crews note.
