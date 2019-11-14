Rope rescue system in Oconee County

Rescue crews build a small rope rescue system to rescue a stranded hiker.

 (Courtesy: Walhalla FD/ November 14, 2019)

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Rescue crews say a stranded person was safely rescued from a ledge near Stumphouse Park without injury Thursday afternoon.

Walhalla city fire crews say they responded with Walhalla PD and Oconee County fire personnel around 3:30 p.m. Crews built a small rope rescue system to get the person off the ledge and safely back onto the nearby trail.

Crews ask hikers to be aware of their surroundings and abilities before going off the beaten path. Wearing appropriate footwear and bringing necessary equipment is necessary for some outings in Oconee County, crews note.

Judge sentences Townville school shooter Jesse Osborne to life in prison

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.