OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A hiker who was injured at Yellow Branch Falls Tuesday has been successfully rescued.
Walhalla Fire Chief Brandon Burton says they received multiple calls in response to a person who broke their leg while hiking on the trail.
The rescue mission took a few hours due to rainfall. However, officials say the hiker was successfully recovered and was transported to Oconee Memorial for treatment.
About 25 personnel from different agencies responded.
MORE NEWS:
Storm claims at least 2 lives in NC when tornado hit mobile home park overnight
Greenville police: 5 arrests made during Saturday's protests at Confederate monument in Greenville cemetery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.