GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – Multiple crews are fighting a fire that broke out on Glassy Mountain Thursday night.
Tigerville FD confirmed to FOX Carolina they were assisting Glassy Mountain FD with mutual aid to tackle the flames. Tigerville FD also confirmed that the S.C. Forestry Commission (SCFC) was responding, but could not give any more details about the scene as of 8 p.m.
Greenville County dispatch further confirmed their crews were helping as well, noting crews from Lake Cunningham FD were also involved. LCFD tells us the call initially came out as a four-acre fire on the mountain. The department also didn’t have a containment level ready, but noted Gowensville fire crews were also on scene and specified that two SCFC units were responding.
On scene, our crews spoke with Ray Cassell, fire management officer for SCFC. Cassell tells us he initially got a call for a two-acre fire around 6 p.m., but the fire has now grown to more than five acres. The bottom part of the blaze is contained, but the top part won't be contained until later Thursday night.
Cassell says there are plenty of hazards for crews; they had some heavy equipment in earlier like tractor lines, but the rocky cliffs make those pieces of machinery difficult to maneuver, even dangerous at some points. Cassell hopes crews digging fire breaks by hand will keep the flames at bay, and that they can use the daylight Friday morning to better take on the fire.
Cassell notes the last major fire in the area was in 2018 on Pinnacle Mountain, but Glassy Mountain saw another similar blaze 15 years ago, before becoming a more developed area. He also told us some residents were evacuated, but says all should be well Thursday night.
