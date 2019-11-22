SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews doused flames that broke out at an Upstate Burger King late Thursday night.
Dispatchers confirmed to FOX Carolina around 12:20 a.m. that the scene was active at the Asheville Highway restaurant.
We were first tipped off to the scene by viewer Jessica Arledge, who sent us video of the scene as crews fought the flames.
Donnie Millis, fire chief for Hilltop Fire District, told us the fire started around 11:53 p.m. Thursday and burned into early Friday morning. Crews were able to put out the flames in about 15 minutes and without injury. Millis says workers inside the restaurant called it in.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Hilltop FD had assistance from crews from North Spartanburg, City of Spartanburg, Una, and Whitney. Upwards of 60 crew personnel were on scene to get the blaze extinguish.
