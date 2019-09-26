GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews on the scene of a collision say a section of Brushy Creek Road in Greer is shut down as they fix a utility pole that was struck by the car in question.
South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the collision was reported along the 3000 block of the road around 4:35 p.m. Boiling Springs Fire Department units were cleared from the scene around 6:22 and reported no injuries.
However, crews on scene tell FOX Carolina a teen driver ran their car off of the road and snapped the pole in half. The downed power lines from the pole meant two houses were without power, and estimated crews would still be making repairs until midnight at the latest.
Crews say Brushy Creek Road will remain closed until repairs are complete.
Sumter Utilities and W.D. Wright crews are handling repairs.
