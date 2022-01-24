SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Woodruff Roebuck Water District is asking residents in parts of Spartanburg to continue to boil water until crews test the water Tuesday morning and ensure it's safe.
The water utility company said Monday crews were working on a major main line break between I-26 and Highway 290 in the Moore area.
We were told the main line break affected the Roebuck, Walnut Grove, Stone Station, Moore and Highway 290 areas.
Woodruff Roebuck Water District said Tuesday all service should be restored. Crews will test water Tuesday morning to make sure it is safe.
Spartanburg County School District Six was affected by the water main break. The district said the following schools were closed due to having to cuter the water supply:
- Roebuck Elementary
- Gable Middle School
- Dorman High School
- Dorman Freshman Campus
"We are asking parents to pick up their children as soon as possible. We will hold all students at the school until a parent, guardian, or authorized person arrives unless they are student drivers. We have not been informed when the water main break will be repaired but will keep our parents informed. We apologize for this inconvenience," said the district.
