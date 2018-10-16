JONESVILLE - Union County Emergency Management said crews will be spraying for mosquitoes in the Jonesville area after a human tested positive for West Nile Virus in the city.
“On Monday October 15, 2018 we went door to door in the city of Jonesville with information about West Nile Virus and inspected areas around the residences for standing water,” Emergency Management Director Robert Fraim said.
Fraim said crews will spray a pesticide to eradicate the mosquito population within a mile of the area where the person was inflected.
Fraim said the pesticide does not pose health risk to humans or animals. However, beekeepers in the area should cover their hives until spraying has been completed in the targeted area.
The spraying will begin Wednesday around 7 p.m.
