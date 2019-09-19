Mattress fire at Greer apartment complex

 (FOX Carolina/ September 19, 2019)

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer Fire Department says their crews responded to a fire that broke out Thursday evening at a local apartment complex.

The department confirmed their response around 9:30 p.m. to the Avalon Chase complex on Avalon Chase Circle.

Crews later told us a mattress in a bedroom caught fire, and the flames were doused by the sprinkler system. Nobody was injured, but two families are displaced by water and smoke damage. The Red Cross is aiding them.

