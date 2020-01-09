DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews spent part of their Thursday evening battling a fire that ripped through a home that was up for sale.
Duncan fire chief Barry Frost tells FOX Carolina the flames broke out at the vacant home on Cokes Ridge Circle around 8 p.m. Frost says the worst damage was done to the back of the home and along the roof. The manufactured home was deemed a total loss.
The cause is still being investigated, but Frost says it appears suspicious since the home was vacant. As of writing, the Spartanburg County Arson Team was en route to begin an investigation.
No injuries were reported.
Crews from Startex, Poplar Springs, and Tyger River also responded.
