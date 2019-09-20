OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Oconee County first responders say a Corinth-Shiloh volunteer firefighter was hit by a car Friday night while responding to another collision that unfolded earlier in the evening.
Oconee County Emergency Services confirms Corinth-Shiloh VFD was responding to a collision at the intersection of Corinth Drive and Old Clemson Highway. That collision unfolded around 6 p.m. While the firefighter's condition is unknown as of writing, we're told he was alert on the scene before being taken to a hospital for treatment.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is now investigating.
Stay tuned for updates.
