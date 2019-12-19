Duncan, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of an accident on I-85 involving a tractor trailer.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation camera system shows an overturned 18-wheeler along I-85 near the 59 southbound mile marker. That places the accident between Highway 101 and and Brockman McClimon Road.
Right now we don't have a lot of details of what is involved in the crash, but highway patrol is reporting on their website that injuries are involved.
The on-ramp from SC 101 to I-85 South was closed due to the wreck.
More news: Police launch homicide investigation following Spartanburg teen's death
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.