Crews clean up spill along Catawba River in McDowell County (MCEM/July 22, 2021).
McDowell County 911/ Emergency Management
Catawba River clean up
MCDOWELL COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Crews with the McDowell County Emergency Management are working to contain a hydraulic fluid spill along the Catawba River in Pleasant Gardens.
According to MCEM, the spill was reported shorted after a fire happened at Columbia Forest Products. They say multiple departments, along with the Asheville Fire Dept's Regional Hazmat Response Team is on scene.
The spill is currently being contained at the Resistoflex Road bridge near Tom Johnson's Camping Center, says MCEM.
