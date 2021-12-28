GENERIC- power outage

a generic image for power outages (Associated Press, July 3, 2021)

WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The City of Westminster announced that crews are working to determine the cause of a power outage that is impacting the area. 

Officials released details of the power outage via Facebook on Tuesday night. 

According to officials, the phones in city hall are being impacted by the outage. As of right now, it is unknown when power will be restored. 

