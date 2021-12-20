Concrete block

(FOX CAROLINA NEWS/December 20, 2021). 

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -  Crews are working to remove a concrete block from the middle of Blackstock Road in Spartanburg County. 

PHOTOS: Crews work to remove concrete block from road in Spartanburg County

1 of 4

Stay tuned as we work to learn more. 

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.