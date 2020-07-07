Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews in Anderson are working to repair some downed power lines along Amity Road and Ramona Drive.
Our photographer on scene says the roadway is blocked while crews work to repair the outage.
Duke power says the disruption was first reported around 7:21 a.m. and was caused by a downed tree.
Highway Patrol and Whitefield Fire Department are on scene as well.
At this time approximately 308 people are without power and it's estimated to be restored around 12:30 p.m.
