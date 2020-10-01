PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Emergency crews say a worker is in the hospital after being buried under dirt Thursday at a Pickens County golf course.
Billy Gibson with Pickens County Emergency Services says the call came in around 2:30 p.m. as a crushing incident at the golf course located at The Cliffs at Keowee Vineyards. According to Gibson, the worker was working on a pipe in a trench when the worker was buried under dirt. Gibson says as Vineyards FD arrived on scene, others who witnessed what happened were already working to dig the worker out. Firefighters then finished the extraction, and got the worker flown out to a Greenville hospital for treatment.
Gibson notes the worker was unconscious at the time, and in unknown condition as of writing.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.