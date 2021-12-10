TOWNVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Crews are working to clear an area in Townville where a truck with Haz-Mat overturned Friday, according to the Townville Volunteer Fire Department.
The incident happened on Highway 24and Conneross Creek Road, according to the department.
The truck is now upright and crews hope to have the area open in the next couple of hours.
The truck was also carrying methanol, so crews are working to remove highly flammable chemicals.
