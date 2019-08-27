SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Crews were out Tuesday afternoon along Business 85 in Spartanburg after troopers say a tractor trailer overturned, near an exit ramp.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 11:20 a.m. near the exit ramp heading to Pine Street, or US 176.
Thankfully, troopers say no one was injured in the single-vehicle collision.
Clean-up is a different story, however. Troopers say they expect the removal of the truck to take several hours.
As the roads remain slick in the wet weather, drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution while traveling the roadways.
