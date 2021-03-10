MOUNTAIN REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconoee County's Emergency Management Director, Scott Krein, said crews were working to contain a brush fire in forestland area near Mountain Rest on Wednesday.
The fire was burning off SC 28 . Multiple acres were burning. Krein said crews were working to create a fire line around the blaze and perform a back burn.
No other details were immediately available.
