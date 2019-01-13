WEAVERVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Bunconmbe County dispatchers said crews were out in Weaverville this Sunday morning trying to remove a fire truck that ended up in a creek.
Dispatch says firefighters responded to a structure fire on White Bridge Road near Upper Flat Creek Road in Weaverville around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.
To get to the structure, crews had to cross over a small bridge and creek. As one of the fire trucks drove over the creek, dispatchers said the bridge collapsed- causing the massive vehicle to become stuck.
No firefighters were injured during the incident. There were also crews already on scene of the fire, so the collapse did not affect their response time.
Though the home was damaged, dispatchers did not report any injuries as a result of the fire.
The main concern of crews right now is the removal of the truck so that they can get the other vehicles back across the creek.
We have a crew en route to check out their progress. Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
