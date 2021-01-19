Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Piedmont Natural Gas were called to repair a gas leak early Tuesday morning along Pelham Road.
Firefighters with the Wade Hampton Fire Department tell FOX Carolina that the leak was coming from a valve in the roadway near Pelham Road and Westover Place.
Crews with PNG arrived 7:14 a.m. to repair to leak.
Firefighters say while repairs are being made, traffic in the area could be impacted.
We'll update once the leak is repaired.
