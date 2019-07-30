Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews in Greenville County are working to repair power lines after a power pole was struck along Edwards Road in Greenville.
Shortly after 3 a.m. the homeowner says he was awakened after hearing a loud boom saying a power pole on his property was hit and a vehicle went tumbling end over end across his yard.
The homeowner tells us that the power pole and parts of the car were strewn across his yard and a tire hit his house.
According to the homeowner, deputies arrived with a K-9 unit and instructed him to return to his home.
We're working to find out more about what led up to the crash and why deputies were on scene. Crews are still working at this time to replace the power pole and repair power lines.
