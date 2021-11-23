BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The City of Belton, SC Combined Utilities announced that a major water leak in the Mattison Drive area may be causing issues for nearby residents.
Officials said residents on Mattison Drive, Kay Street, Lakeview Circle, or Blair Mill Road may have their water turned off.
According to officials, they are working to fix the issue and restore water.
Anyone with questions or concerns can call 864-338-0058 and leave a message
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.