Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney Police say after speaking with investigators from numerous departments in South Carolina, they have reason to believe a group of individuals are targeting fitness centers and other public areas used for exercise.
Police say the group is breaking into vehicles and stealing purses, wallets and other valuables.
The Gaffney Police Department says Your Best Body, the YMCA, 24/7 Fitness, Total Definitions Fitness Center and Cowpens Battle Ground are just a few such areas in the county.
Police say to be aware of your surroundings and don't leave your valuables in plain view. Police say if you are in a gym that uses lockers to take advantage of that or lock items in your trunk.
