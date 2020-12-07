WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) Crime Stoppers of Oconee County is asking for tips after a trailer belonging to the Walhalla High School Band was stolen over the weekend.
Crime Stoppers said Monday the trailer was stolen from Walhalla High School sometime between the hours of 5 p.m. on December 6 and 8 a.m. on December 7.
This trailer was filled with band equipment valued at more than $20,000.
The agency asks anyone who may have seen the trailer after 5 p.m. on December 6 to call the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at 864-638-4117.
Confidential and anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers of Oconee County via www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com for a cash reward if an arrest is made.
Oconee County deputies said more information about the theft would be forthcoming.
FOX Carolina has also reached out to the school district for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.