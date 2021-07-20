Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Submitting a tip to Crime Stoppers is now at the palm of your hand with the P3 mobile app.
Crime Stoppers and law enforcement throughout South Carolina utilize the app. The new technology is helping pave the way for more clues to come in.
“They see something and they can get on their phone and give out the information immediately before they forget,” Crime Stoppers of Greenville Coordinator Tony Lee said.
According to Crime Stoppers of Greenville, tips have doubled since implementing P3. Lee said younger generations are more likely to use an app.
“They’d rather be using an app or using their fingers instead of talking on the phone giving that information and we’ve got to adapt to that,” Lee said.
P3 is available to download on the App Store or Google Play. After opening the app, you will be prompted to select your location and put in details about the crime.
Like all Crime Stoppers tips, P3 ensures the tipster remains anonymous, right down to receiving the reward.
“It will automatically generate a number for them. They don’t leave their name, address, phone number or anything like that. We keep these people totally anonymous, and with that number, that’s how they go pickup their reward checks,” Lee said.
As a cold case detective who now serves as president of Crime Stoppers of Greenville, Rick Woodall knows firsthand how one tip can change the course of an investigation.
“It’s overwhelming just to get a tip from someone on a cold case, a homicide, recent homicide, older homicide per property crimes, it’s just a tremendous help to law enforcement,” Woodall said.
Keeping all tips anonymous is part of the reason Crime Stoppers works. It maintains confidence with law enforcement and helps investigators crack the case, or bring home a missing loved one.
The family of Faith Roach, who disappeared from Oconee County in 2019, hopes new Crime Stoppers billboards and the introduction of P3 will encourage someone to come forward.
“We’re hoping somewhere, someone is going to give us some information, whether it’s about Faith or one of the other loved ones that’s missing. We just need some answers,” Faith’s aunt, Pamela Marcengill said.
Find out more about the P3 mobile app: https://p3intel.com/mobile.htm
