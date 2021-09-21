OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Crimestoppers of Oconee County says it's offering a $50,000 reward for information on the death of Clemson student Tucker Hipps, whose body was found in Lake Hartwell below the Hwy. 93 bridge in Oconee County seven years ago.
According to a Facebook post from Crimestoppers, an investigation in to Hipps' death is still active at this time and more details are being sought by law enforcement.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at 864-638-4111 and ask to speak to Investigator Jimmy Dixon.
If you want to leave an anonymous tip, Crime Stoppers says that you can download the P3 app, or call 1-888-CRIME-SC.
