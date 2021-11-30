OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -- Authorities say someone opened fire at a Michigan high school and shot four to six people, though no fatalities have been reported.
Police responded around 12:55 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the suspected shooter was arrested and a handgun was recovered.
It also says it doesn't think there was more than one assailant.
The sheriff's office says four to six people were wounded, but no fatalities have been reported. It wasn't immediately clear if any students were among the wounded.
