ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - An organization is offering a cash reward as police continue to look for a suspect accused of shooting a homeless woman in the face with an automatic airsoft gun Oct. 19.
The Asheville Police Department said officers recovered 50 pellet rounds along Patton Avenue near where the incident happened.
The police department says that the suspect was seen riding in a dark two-door sedan at the time of the shooting. On October 26, they released surveillance footage showing suspect's car moments before and after the incident occurred.
After more than a week of not finding the suspect, the Help Asheville Bears (HAB) organization said they will now offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the people who "targeted a struggling homeless woman that was sitting against the outside wall" of a building.
Anyone with information is asked to call Asheville police at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.
First a air soft firearm only uses plastic pellets and another something catches my eye with the whole incident is nobody else seen anything and the woman is a well known friend of the streets and isn't usually alone from asking around it is no secret she isn't too friendly and often times lashes out but nobody has much bad to say about her more investigating needs to be conducted about this isolated incident, stories such as these shouldn't be aired until all possible footwork and investigations are exhausted and more of a solid conclusion be made and a statement based more on facts be made. I would love to be of some assistance but the city hasn't been too friendly to me in my 43 years being a pillar of it!
