ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams announced that a man was found guilty of a 2018 attack on Friday.
Williams said 29-year-old Kagen Fransward Williams from Greenboro was found guilty by a Buncombe County jury of Attempted Second Degree Forcible Rape and Assault by Strangulation.
On Monday, Judge Jacqueline Grant sentenced the defendant to serve 65 to 90 months for the Attempted Second Degree Forcible Rape charge and a concurrent term of 7 to 18 months for the Assault by Strangulation charge. The defendant was also ordered to register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim, according to Williams.
Evidence presented said that on December 2, 2018, the defendant drove to Asheville to visit the victim. According to evidence, after determining that the defendant had too much to drink, both agreed that he could sleep on the victim's couch.
The victim testified that after agreeing to stay, the defendant demanded sex from her. The victim said when she declined, the defendant threw her to the floor, attempted to remove her pants, hit her in the face and strangled her by the neck.
The victim said she fought back and fled into her roommate's bedroom. The roommate then led the defendant out of the residence, according to officials.
The victim then went to the hospital and reported the assault to law enforcement. At the hospital There she was treated for manual strangulation and other injuries.
Photographic evidence showed bruising on the victim's neck, face, wrist and chest, according to Williams. Later that morning, the defendant texted the victim to apologize.
“I commend ADA Broughton for offering trauma-informed support to the victim throughout the trial; I wish the victim peace and healing. I further applaud BCSO’s thorough investigatory work in tandem with partners at the Buncombe County Family Justice Center,” District Attorney Todd Williams said.
