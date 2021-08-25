CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to taking part in violence that erupted last summer in Charleston following the death of George Floyd.
Prosecutors said Monday that Orlando King also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of a possession of a firearm by a prohibited felon.
More than 100 businesses were damaged as a peaceful protest in Charleston's historic downtown turned violent after Minneapolis police killed Floyd in May 2020.
Prosecutors said King livestreamed himself on Facebook looting a store downtown. King's defense attorneys said his role in the rioting was minor and all he took was a six-pack of cider.
