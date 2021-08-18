ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Twelve people have been arrested and charged for their roles in a drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina.
The following people were arrested:
• Dillinger Maston Bolden, a/k/a “Nuke,” 40, of Anderson
• Roosevelt Lavar Cousar, 44, of Anderson
• Terrance Antonio Martin, a/k/a “Buck,” 34, of Anderson
• Kadarrius Ahmad Brownlee, a/k/a “Quan,” 23, of Anderson
• Daiquon Jermaine Smith, 26, of Spartanburg
• Desmond Laquan Muller, 32, of Columbia
• Terrance Jarel Goss, 32 of Anderson
• Darius Tyvone Sadler, 29, of Anderson
• Christopher Reese Bell, 36, of Anderson
• Renardo Lakeith Reed, 38, of Anderson
• Montez Obrien Hatten, 32, of Anderson
• Elysia Nicole Scott, 32, of Anderson
• Tyrone Terrell Dubose, 51, of Anderson (charged in a separate, but related criminal complaint).
Three other people were also arrested on various state charges.
The 12 arrested are charged in a 34-count federal indictment for their roles in the organization that primarily worked out of Anderson County.
The indictment charges the 12 with various drug trafficking and gun-related offenses that include: drug trafficking conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana, distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine, maintaining a stash house, felon in possession of firearm and ammunition and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.
The bust is presumed to be the biggest operation of its kind in the county, according to the Office.
Agents found approximately 15 kg. of cocaine with a street value of around $500,000, five ounces of heroin, 18 lbs. of marijuana, 10 guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, $245,000 in cash and three cars.
“Organized crime – particularly that involving drug and guns – presents our communities with serious challenges,” said Acting U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart. “Fortunately, our office, along with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, does not rest in our efforts to dismantle such organizations and bring them to justice. While the charges in this case speak for themselves, our commitment to stopping violent drug gangs will never waver.”
The agencies involved included 130 federal, state and local law enforcement officers.
