WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crimestoppers of Oconee County, Inc. is offering up to $2,000 in reward money for information related to five missing persons' cases in the county.
Crimestopppers said a reward for $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the exact location of the persons that have been reported missing. The additional $1,000 reward is for specific information on how the missing person came to be at the location and circumstances how they got there.
Crimestoppers is seeking this information for the following persons who have been reported missing:
Tammy Elizabeth Stubblefield – missing since December 6th, 2019 (Walhalla Police Department)
Pamela Faith Roach – missing since February 4th, 2019 (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
Laura Ann Anders – missing since January 2nd, 2019 (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
Sheila Ann Carver – missing since June 16th, 1998 (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
Jimmy Whitfield – missing since March 7th, 1987 (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
Crimerstoppers said so far, the tips that have been received by law enforcement have not led to the exact locations of the persons that have been reported missing.
If you have any information pertaining to the five missing persons cases currently under investigation, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can also leave a tip via the Oconee County Crimestoppers website at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com.
You don’t have to give your name when you contact Crimestoppers and all information provided is confidential. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.
