WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- CrimeStoppers of Oconee County will be displaying billboards featuring various missing people to highlight their cases, according to a release from the organization.
The missing persons cases will be displayed on electronic billboards along Highway 123 near Jacobs Road and Highway 123 near Hi-Tec Road, according to CrimeStoppers
CrimeStoppers says that the missing people featured on the billboards will include:
- Joshua Scott Ivester – missing since February 15th, 2021 (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
- Tammy Elizabeth Stubblefield – missing since December 6th, 2019 (Walhalla Police Department)
- Pamela Faith Roach – missing since February 4th, 2019 (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
- Laura Ann Anders – missing since January 2nd, 2019 (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
- Sheila Ann Carver – missing since June 16th, 1998 (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
- Jimmy Whitfield – missing since March 7th, 1987 (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw says that any information on these cases could be a great help.
“The investigation’s into these missing person cases continues and any information that can be provided would be of a great assistance to our investigators. Even if someone believes that the information they have is not of great significance, it could be the final piece of the puzzle that law enforcement needs to bring these investigations to a conclusion.”
Anyone with information on any of these cases is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. CrimeStoppers says that you can remain anonymous when providing a tip and you could also be eligible for a reward if your information leads to the location of a missing person.
