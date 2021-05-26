PHOTOS: Crimestoppers to display missing Persons Billboards in Oconee County

1 of 6

WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- CrimeStoppers of Oconee County will be displaying billboards featuring various missing people to highlight their cases, according to a release from the organization. 

The missing persons cases will be displayed on electronic billboards along Highway 123 near Jacobs Road and Highway 123 near Hi-Tec Road, according to CrimeStoppers

CrimeStoppers says that the missing people featured on the billboards will include: 

Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw says that any information on these cases could be a great help. 

“The investigation’s into these missing person cases continues and any information that can be provided would be of a great assistance to our investigators. Even if someone believes that the information they have is not of great significance, it could be the final piece of the puzzle that law enforcement needs to bring these investigations to a conclusion.”

Anyone with information on any of these cases is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. CrimeStoppers says that you can remain anonymous when providing a tip and you could also be eligible for a reward if your information leads to the location of a missing person. 

MORE NEWS: Coroner responds to deadly shooting at apartment complex in Clinton

 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.