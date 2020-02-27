ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson Area Crimestoppers announced Thursday a $1,000 reward is being offered for information in the 2017 motorcycle death of Millard Conrad Earl, known as Junior to his family and friends.
Earl was killed on July 22, 2017 along SC 252.
Investigators believe someone may have been chasing Smith as he rode his motorcycle through a road closure and into a pile of debris. Smith died at the scene.
In addition to the $1,000 reward being offered by Anderson Area Crimestoppers, the Smith’s family has raised an additional $1,000, making the total reward amount $2,000.
If you have information about this incident that may assist in solving this case and helping to bring closure for the family, please submit an anonymous tip using any of these methods:
- Call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372)
- Submit a tip using the online tip form at https://www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip
- Using the Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app found here: http://p3intel.com/mobile.htm
If your tip leads to the arrest of a suspect, you may be eligible for a reward.
