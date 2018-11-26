HIGHLANDS, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA)
**UPDATE** - Residents shared photos on Wednesday, Nov. 28 of the cross being replaced at the top of the tree.
Mayor Patrick Taylor issued a statement following the replacement of the cross.
Taylor says that after discussions with Reverend Ford of First Baptist Church, and other town board members, he made the decision to put the cross at a lower location on the tree.
His initial concern, and cause for removal of the cross, was that the weight of the object would damage the top of the tree - something that had previously occurred.
Mayor Taylor says that as this year's tree continues to develop and grow, the town will come up with a system to secure the cross at the top of the tree in a way that will not cause damage.
Next year, Taylor says a traditional star will top the Christmas tree.
PREVIOUSLY:
Members of the Highlands, North Carolina community are expressing their concerns over the removal of a cross atop the town's Christmas tree.
The town's Mayor, Patrick Taylor, says he ordered the removal of the cross because he feared the weight of the topper might snap the tree.
"We had a star on top of it and the wind was real high- like it is now- and it actually broke the top of the tree," Taylor said.
While the Mayor says the removal is purely for the safety of the tree, community members are asking for a better solution.
Pastor Mark Ford of Highlands' First Baptist Church spoke as a voice of the people protesting the removal.
"The removal of the cross concerned us, and even though he has expressed his concerns about what it might do to the tree by having it up there, we at least ask that it be replaced and restored up there in some form," Ford said.
According to Taylor, he had asked there be no topper for the tree this year- but there must have been some miscommunication.
"When I arrived at the tree lighting just before they turned on the tree, I discovered that one of our town crew members simply had been misinformed, missed the message, had taken a cross and placed it on the very top," Taylor said.
Mayor Taylor says the tree will remain barren this year- as recommended by expert arborists- but says he'll look into other options next holiday season.
The community just asks for a better solution.
"Find a way to do it that will not damage the tree, if that's really the issue," Ford said.
MORE NEWS: District: Sophomore at Spartanburg High charged for bringing handgun to campus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.