SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – While an EF-3 tornado knocked down a portion of a church building in Seneca Monday, morning, the cross outside the church was still standing on Tuesday.
Monday morning’s tornado knocked a section of the church to the ground, leaving a pile of bricks and debris.
A cross sculpture that was on the roof of the church was knocked off during the storm, but the church’s pastor said it landed in front of the building, still standing.
