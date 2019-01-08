GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – An Upstate CrossFit gym is hosting a workout on Saturday to benefit a Greenville police officer who is recovering after being assaulted by a suspect in downtown Greenville.
Officer Nikki Morton suffered a broken jaw on Dec. 22 when Wallace McKinnon struck her in the face as officers were trying to arrest him on an outstanding assault and battery warrant.
Morton underwent surgery on Christmas Eve and is now recovering.
According to CrossFit Potentia, Morton will be out of work for about ten weeks as she recovers, and the gym wants to help ease any concern she has about finances during this time.
The benefit workout will be at 8:30 a.m.
The gym is located at 1011 Lowndes Hill Road in Greenville.
The workout is free and will be for all fitness levels.
Click here for additional details.
