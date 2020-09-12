ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Despite the rain on Saturday morning, a large crowd gathered to show their support for law enforcement in Anderson County.
A Back the Blue ceremony and parade was held outside the Anderson Civic Center.
The names of all the law enforcement officers from the county who were killed in action were read aloud and then speakers addressed the crowd, including Sheriff Chad McBride and US Sen. Lindsey Graham.
After the speeches, several vehicles donning American flags, Thin Blue Line flags, and other regalia to show support for law enforcement lined up and departed for a motorcar parade through the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.