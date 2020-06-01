ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- After a long night of protesting, crowds are beginning to disperse in downtown Asheville.
Earlier in the day, NCDOT reported that all lanes of I-240 were shut down near Merrimon Avenue due to protesters.
After about three hours, I-240 was reopened, after protesters moved back downtown.
#Asheville protesters reach an agreement w/ #AVL Police cheering that this has been a mostly peace protest tonight. pic.twitter.com/KH1V1fRZEM— City of Asheville (@CityofAsheville) June 1, 2020
The City of Asheville tweeted that protesters and law enforcement came to an agreement that protest had been mostly peaceful.
Standing shoulder to shoulder with his officers #Asheville Police Chief David Zack took the knee in solidarity with protesters outside of APD headquarters tonight. “We acknowledge the killing of George Floyd was unjustified,” said Chief Zack. pic.twitter.com/kaTJQ71IDv— City of Asheville (@CityofAsheville) June 1, 2020
Asheville Police Chief David Zack even took a knee in solidarity with protesters.
