ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Crowds have dispersed after a long day of protests turned into a chaotic night in downtown Asheville.
Protesters gathered in front of the municipal building for the second night in a row on Monday.
Police say that after hours of peaceful protests, several rounds of fireworks were shot at police officers who were standing in front of the municipal building.
"It was so fast," said Matt Henson, who was at the protest. "It was six hours of peaceful protesting. There were minor incidents, but nothing major, nothing aggressive really. And then it was just a slow escalation over the course of like maybe 30 minutes with water bottles and then all the sudden a firework came in, and it just kind of… it went from being peaceful to probably close to 5,000 people sprinting in every direction."
Following the fireworks, police deployed tear gas and pepper balls to disperse the crowds.
Henson was in the area where the tear gas was fired. "It definitely hurts," he said. "Your nose, immediately all your sinuses are all clogged up. And if you breathe it in too fast and too much, it definitely made breathing difficult. I did not enjoy that. It was not pleasant. It was not OK."
The crowd then moved downtown, and some members of the crowd began to vandalize city property.
Witnesses also reported groups were burning an American flag and breaking into businesses in downtown Asheville.
A confederate statue of Zebulon Vance was also spray painted with graffiti.
Some protesters were seen downtown helping to clean up the vandalized stores.
Carolyn M. who has been helping us in our coverage of the situation in Asheville, North Carolina posted this picture with the caption:
"It’s really important to note that protesters are now cleaning up the shattered glass from the Hazel Twenty boutique in downtown Asheville. Whoever broke it did not represent the vast majority of people here who seem to be against property damage."
Henson said the people throwing fireworks and damaging property represented a very small percentage of the movement.
"I think the overall group did not want violence," he said. "There were multiple times where the megaphone was used to announce that it was a peaceful protest, to encourage people to remain peaceful, to let everybody know they didn’t want any reason to a riot... The group that interfered with that was very, very small."
Christina Hallingse with Asheville Police says they are further investigating after shell casings were located downtown, after multiple weapons were discharged into the air.
SWAT and APD cleared the crowded streets of downtown by 2:30 a.m.
It is unclear at this time how many were arrested.
