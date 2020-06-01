ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Crowds have gathered again along the streets of downtown Asheville to protest the death of George Floyd.
Protesters gathered in front of the municipal building for the second night in a row. The municipal building is home to Asheville Police Department and the Asheville Fire Department.
Viewers reported that Asheville Police and North Carolina State Troopers were seen standing in front of the building.
Asheville Police say that no arrests have been made tonight.
Protests have been mostly peaceful in Asheville, except for a few incidents on Sunday.
Police Chief Zack said four were arrested on Sunday after rocks and fireworks were thrown at police officers, and some city property was damaged.
